Who authors Maryam Nawaz's speeches?

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has revealed who authors he speeches after a social media user posed the question.



Maryam's speech on Saturday during a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad garnered huge praise, and several social media users commended her for it in their posts.

A Twitter user, Imdad Hussain, shared a picture of Maryam in which she is seen jotting something down on paper prior to her address yesterday.

Hussain wondered if Maryam writes her speeches herself.

"Ma'am, do you write your own speeches? If yes, then by God you write wonderfully," wrote Hussain, and prayed that "may the Almighty" keep Maryam safe and sound.

Maryam retweeted Hussain's post and replied that it is she who writes the speeches she makes.

"Yes, I write every single word" myself, wrote Maryam.

'The time to decide is now'

Maryam on Saturday told the nation that the time for them to decide their future and to change their fate is "now", as she sought their support to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground, Maryam said the people were fully aware of how PM Imran Khan had "disrespected the vote's sanctity".

The PML-N vice-president said the prime minister had fulfilled only one promise — that he would "make everyone cry" — and today, "the entire nation is crying".

