PDM Faisalabad rally: Maryam reaches venue; to address gathering soon

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has reached the venue of a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad and is set to address the gathering soon.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are on the stage with Maryam.

Moreover, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has also arrived.



The rally, being held at the Dhobi Ghat ground, was announced a while back by the Opposition alliance, with another to follow on October 31 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier, Maryam shared a video saying: "I am on my way." Her husband, retired Captain Safdar, Pervez Rasheed and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb reportedly travelled with her.



She shared similar videos while enroute to Faisalabad, showing off the PML-N's street power in Punjab. The videos showed a large number of supporters gathered to welcome her as she passed by.

Captioning one, she wrote: "Love for Nawaz Sharif."

Besides Maryam, PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others will address the rally. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif is not attending the rally.

'The change in Pakistan in 3 years is plain for all to see'



Meanwhile, PML-N's Talal Chaudhry is present at the venue and addressed the gathering earlier.

"The PTI says they will [get elected] for another 5 years," he said.



"The difference between three and a half years ago and today's Pakistan is plain for all to see," Chaudhry added.



The PML-N leader went on to state that PM Imran Khan "neither cared about his honour or that of those who brought him".



Speaking of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, who served as prime minister thrice, he said that he "put an end to terrorism".

He also spoke of Nawaz bringing an "end to loadshedding" and putting Pakistan on the "path to progress".

'Inflation bomb'



Qaumi Watan Party General Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon also addressed the rally.



"An inflation bomb was dropped on the people once again last night," Jadoon said, referring to a hike in the power tariff announced by the government.

'Inflation, unemployment will destroy the country'



Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Malik Baloch, too, addressed the gathering.



He said that inflation and unemployment will "destroy the country", and injustices with certain provinces will "weaken it".



Shahbaz unable to attend



Since PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif still has back pain due to a recent fall, Maryam will represent the party at Faisalabad rally.

Sources told The News JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in his recent meeting with Shahbaz in Lahore, requested him to attend the public meeting.

“Shahbaz Sharif informed Fazl he was feeling a bit better, but he might take some time to [rest further] to get rid of the pain,” the sources said.

The sources said senior party members have asked Shahbaz to attend the public meeting through a video link.

They said Maryam is likely to make a hard-hitting speech that may again perturb the party's senior leaders.

A senior PML-N member told The News requesting anonymity: “No doubt there is a difference of opinion in our party but it is actually is a difference of opinion on strategy. Our goal and destination is the same and we are struggling for rule of the Constitution and respect for the vote.”

He said Maryam would deliver a speech on behalf of the people to represent their feelings and emotions "because they want respect for the vote they cast in the general elections”.





More to follow.

