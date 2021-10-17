 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 17 2021
Shehryar Afridi says US airport authorities have 'apologised for questioning him'

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

  • Afridi says US authorities escorted him to a separate room for questioning him about his Afghanistan travel history.
  • Says US authorities offered him protocol when they came to know about him being a former Pakistani minister.
  • Says he rejected the offer of being provided protocol.

PTI leader and Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Afridi said that United States’ airport authorities have "apologised to him for questioning him" upon arrival at the airport, Geo News reported Sunday.

While addressing a ceremony in France, Afridi said that he was escorted to a separate room upon his arrival at a US airport where he was questioned about his Afghanistan travel history.

“The authorities offered me protocol when they came to know about me being a former Pakistani minister,” said Afridi.

The airport authorities said that had he earlier told them about being a former minister, they would have provided him with the protocol.

“However, I rejected the offer of being provided protocol.”

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Afridi said that “our leader” doesn’t believe in enjoying protocols.

“He [PM Imran Khan] cares about people’s pain,” he said.

He further stated that the world is proud of those who earn through “halal” means. He said that he has the power of the Pakistani flag.

