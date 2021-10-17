Video about side effects of COVID-19 vaccine on school students is fake: NCOC

A woman holds a small bottle — labeled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" — and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Sunday issued a clarification regarding a viral social media video — that endorses the adverse effects of anti-coronavirus vaccination on school-going children — and said that the video is fake.

The NCOC, in a Twitter post, said that the video clip circulating on social media is three years old.

The forum said that the immunisation against the COVID-19 is totally safe for school students, therefore, they can be inoculated as per the guidelines of the Federal Ministry of Health.

"A fake video is circulating on social media regarding the adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccination on school children. The video clip is 3 years old. COVID Vaccines are completely safe and can be administered to children as per MoH guidelines," the post read.