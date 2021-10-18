Pakistan continues to see steady decline in daily coronavirus cases, deaths

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 918 new infections reported on average each day. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths continue on downward trend in Pakistan.

COVID-19 kills 11 people over last 24 hours, infects 663 people.

ISLAMABAD: As many as 11 more people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, as per the official data from Monday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics, 663 new cases were reported after 39,902 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country.



In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at 1.66%.

According to the NCOC figures, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 28,280 and the total number of cases has reached 1,265,047, while the number of active cases is 25,870.

In addition to this, 1,019 patients across the country recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,210,897.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 918 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 16% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.