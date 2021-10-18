 
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Believe it or not, WhatsApp can end your chat groups

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File
A representational image. Photo: File

  • WhatsApp moderation team uses an advanced machine learning technology based on recorded bad group information.
  • WhatsApp ends groups when it has suspicious information or when they are reported multiple times. 
  • When a group ends, participants will neither be able to send messages to it nor access its chat history. 

If you thought WhatsApp cannot delete your chat groups and terminate their chat history, think again. 

As per an article on WABetainfo.com, the instant messaging platform can and does delete chat groups in a few instances. 

"Seen that WhatsApp cannot see their content, because messages, media and calls are end-to-end encrypted, the moderation team uses an advanced machine learning technology based on recorded bad group information," reads a post on WABetainfo.com. 

WhatsApp automatically ends groups when the group either has suspicious information (illegal group names and descriptions) or when they are reported multiple times by different users. 

In the case of the former, the group may either be manually ended or automatically. 

When a group ends, participants will neither be able to send messages to it nor access its chat history. It will also bar them from opening the group info and reading the list of other participants. 

However, not all is lost if your favourite group is deleted by WhatsApp. The platform gives users the chance to contact customer support within the ended group to forward a request to have it restored. 

"Note that WhatsApp may ban group admins from using the WhatsApp service," warned WABetainfo. 

How does one protect himself/herself then?

"It is important to be careful about what groups you’re in: if you see a suspicious group, you should report and leave it immediately," reads the post on WABetainfo.com.  

"In addition, be sure to select the 'My contacts except…' option about who can add you in groups."

Other measures that can be taken by WhatsApp to add a major layer of security, especially if you are an admin, include restricting who can change the group's subject and description by selecting the "Only Admins" option from the group's settings. 

"This is because of the possibility that a user account may have been stolen from malicious people, so they cannot change the group name using an illegal one. They may trigger WhatsApp systems to ban the entire group, for example making multiple participants admins and choosing illegal group information," says WABetainfo.com

If you’re not the group admin, please explain to group admins why it’s important to protect the group.

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station

China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted backups feature

WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted backups feature
Pakistan ranks 2nd for number of videos taken down by TikTok

Pakistan ranks 2nd for number of videos taken down by TikTok
Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules

Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules
Do not install this WhatsApp update

Do not install this WhatsApp update
Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller
Is Snapchat down?

Is Snapchat down?
Bad news for WhatsApp users

Bad news for WhatsApp users
Why is the internet slow in Pakistan?

Why is the internet slow in Pakistan?
WhatsApp's underdeveloped feature leaked

WhatsApp's underdeveloped feature leaked
Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

Latest

view all