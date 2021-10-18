 
pakistan
Monday Oct 18 2021
ECP announces date for by-polls in Lahore’s NA-133

Monday Oct 18, 2021

ECP announces schedule for by-elections on NA-133 seat. Photo: File 
  • ECP announces by-elections on NA-133 seat will be held on December 5.
  • Seat fell vacant after death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik. The PML-N lawmaker died of heart complications on October 11.
  • The ECP will allot election symbols to the candidates on November 12.

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday announced that by-elections in NA-133 will be held on December 5.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik. The PML-N lawmaker died of heart complications on October 11.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, candidates can submit their nomination papers for the by-polls on the seat from October 21 to 25. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed by October 30.

The last date to file appeals against the decisions of the returning officers will be November 3, while the last date to decide the appeals by the appellate tribunal will be November 9, read the statement.

The revised list of candidates will be published on June 27, however, the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers by November 11.

The ECP will allot election symbols to the candidates on November 12.

Meanwhile, the ECP has appointed the district returning officer and returning officer for the upcoming by-polls in NA-133. 

PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik passes away

On October 11, senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik had passed away after heart complications.

The lawmaker, who was a veteran PML-N leader and had been elected five times from Lahore, was ill for quite some time, reports had indicated, and was also seeking treatment for his ailment.

He had been elected as the party's MNA from Lahore's NA-133 seat after General Elections 2018.

He had also been serving as the party's president in Lahore.

Malik's wife, Shaista Pervaiz and their son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are both MNAs as well.

