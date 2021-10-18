 
Actress recalls meeting Meghan Markle for first time in university

Hollywood actress Lily Rabe looked back at her first interaction with Meghan Markle and said that she was "lovely". 

Speaking to 9Honey, the American Horror Story actress shared that she had interacted with the Duchess of Sussex when they both were studying in Northwestern University in Illinois.

Sharing that she was Meghan's juniour, the actress shared that Meghan was "very lovely" as she showed her around the university.

"She was a few years ahead of me but yes, we had I believe the same acting teacher and met sort of early on when I was a freshman," she said.

"I was introduced by our acting teacher that she would show me the ropes and show me around campus a little bit, and she was very lovely."

