Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable

Meghan Markle fans noted a big clue that indicated that the Sussexes’ split from the royal family was inevitable.

Prior to taking on the royal life, she was successful in her own right as she had been acting and running her own lifestyle blog.

In an interview she gave with InStyle in 2015, the Duchess of Sessex spoke about her ambition to being a "girl boss".

"I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value."

She went on to make comments that seemed to be relevant to her continuous drama with the royal family.

"Don’t get involved in the interoffice politics...You’ll be endlessly happier for it."