 
world
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
AFP

Feminist group sues Miss France beauty contest over selection criteria

By
AFP

Monday Oct 18, 2021

— Loic Venance/AFP
— Loic Venance/AFP 
  • Pageant requires participants to be more than 1.70 metres tall, single, and "representative of beauty".
  • The "Osez le feminisme" (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, sues the contest.
  • French labour code forbids companies from discriminating on the basis of "morals, age, family status or physical appearance.

PARIS: A leading feminist organisation in France said Monday it was suing the promoters of the Miss France beauty contest in a labour court, alleging they used discriminatory criteria to select participants.

The "Osez le feminisme" (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, said they were targeting the Miss France company as well as Endemol Production, which makes the annual TV programme screened on the TF1 channel.

The plaintiffs argue that the companies are breaking French labour law with discriminatory selection criteria by obliging aspiring beauty queens to be more than 1.70 metres tall, single, and "representative of beauty".

The French labour code forbids companies from discriminating on the basis of "morals, age, family status or physical appearance," Violaine De Filippis-Abate, a lawyer for Osez le feminisme, told AFP.

The case, filed at a labour court in the Paris suburb of Bobigny, will hinge on whether magistrates recognise Miss France contestants as de facto employees of the organisers and TV company.

Contestants do not sign an employment contract, but the plaintiffs point to a supportive judgement in 2013 when a former contestant on Mister France also sued for similar reasons.

The Miss France company declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

The next contest is set to take place in Caen in northern France on December 11.

More From World:

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead

Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead
1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting

1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting
Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public
Turkish President Erdogan says US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment

Turkish President Erdogan says US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment
In pictures: Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

In pictures: Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
'Why can't we study?' - Afghan girls still barred from school

'Why can't we study?' - Afghan girls still barred from school
India invites Pakistan, China, Russia to NSA meeting on Afghanistan: report

India invites Pakistan, China, Russia to NSA meeting on Afghanistan: report
Australia's Melbourne to ease world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns as vaccinations rise

Australia's Melbourne to ease world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns as vaccinations rise
Afghans bury dead as Kandahar attack toll mounts

Afghans bury dead as Kandahar attack toll mounts
Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon': UN

Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon': UN

Latest

view all