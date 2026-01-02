Zohran Mamdani bursts into tears after meeting with Lahore-born woman

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (right) and Pakistani woman Samina (left) talking during a one-on-one meeting session. — Screengrab via YouTube/Zohran Mamdani for NYC

Zohran Mamdani, who recently made history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor, was visibly moved to tears during an emotional interaction with a Pakistani woman who praised his empathy and leadership, crediting him with bringing positive change across the city.

Samina, originally from Lahore, Pakistan, met Mamdani during a one-on-one session titled ‘The Mayor Is Listening’, where she expressed heartfelt appreciation for his efforts and compassionate approach to governance.

The bilingual conversation, conducted in both Urdu and English, deeply touched the mayor, prompting him to briefly pause before proceeding to meet another citizen.

Upon arriving at the studio, Samina read from notes she had prepared in advance, apologising for her limited command of English.

"Please, sorry, my English is not so good," she said, before adding, "First of all, congratulations. Your empathy deserves to lead, and thank you for creating softness in people’s hearts in a world where people are not united."

She went on to urge the mayor to continue being “a light and hope during this difficult time,” crediting him for restoring optimism among New Yorkers.

Mamdani responded warmly in Urdu and became visibly emotional upon learning that Samina was from Lahore, recalling his own visit to the city.

"I went to Lahore once — it’s a beautiful city," he said, his eyes filling with tears, thanking her for her kind words and support.

Following the emotional exchange, the mayor briefly stepped away before continuing with his scheduled meetings.