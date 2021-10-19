 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's name change request approved by LA judge

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Kanye Wests name change request approved by LA judge

Kanye West has legally become 'Ye' after a judge of Los Angeles Superior Court approved his name change request on Monday.

The 44-year-old rapper, who filed a petition last month to officially go by his famous nickname, had his request approved by Judge Michelle Williams Court, according to reports.

Ye, who has no middle or last name, cited personal reasons behind his decision to change his name in his petition.

Kanye, who has used the moniker as a nickname for years, named his eighth studio album Ye and even goes by the abbreviated title on Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice end their romantic journey

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice end their romantic journey
Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable
Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash

Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash
Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement

Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement
‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’

‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’
Camila Cabello shares struggles making friends in Fifth Harmony days

Camila Cabello shares struggles making friends in Fifth Harmony days
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari gleefully ride motorcycles in the driveway

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari gleefully ride motorcycles in the driveway

Latest

view all