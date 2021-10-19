Kanye West's name change request approved by LA judge

Kanye West has legally become 'Ye' after a judge of Los Angeles Superior Court approved his name change request on Monday.

The 44-year-old rapper, who filed a petition last month to officially go by his famous nickname, had his request approved by Judge Michelle Williams Court, according to reports.

Ye, who has no middle or last name, cited personal reasons behind his decision to change his name in his petition.

Kanye, who has used the moniker as a nickname for years, named his eighth studio album Ye and even goes by the abbreviated title on Twitter.