Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 869 new infections reported on average each day. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan records lowest daily death toll from coronavirus during fourth coronavirus wave.

NCOC reports 20 new fatalities. Before this, country last reported 20 deaths in a day more than three-and-a-half months ago on June 28.

Country's positivity rate currently stands at 1.37%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported Tuesday morning 20 new fatalities from coronavirus, which is its lowest number of deaths from the virus in a single day since the fourth wave started back in July.

The deaths and infections from coronavirus in Pakistan have been steadily declining as the country continues to grapple with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The 20 deaths reported Tuesday are the lowest in more than three-and-a-half months. Before this, the country last reported 20 deaths in a day from the virus on June 28.

According to the latest COVID-19 statistics by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 43,786 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 603 people tested positive.

The country's positivity rate currently stands at 1.37%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 28,300 and the total number of cases has reached 1,265,650, while 1,211,710 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases are currently 25,640.

Read more: Nomads missing out on COVID-19 vaccination due to lack of CNICs

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the 20 deaths, six people died on ventilators.



As per a provincial breakdown, the number of active cases in Sindh are 13,798, 18,244 in Punjab, 7,535 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,583 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 772 in Balochistan, 564 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 290 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 869 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.