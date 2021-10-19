Jamie Foxx reveals why he rejects the idea of marriage

Jamie Foxx while promoting his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, said he wasn’t “cookie cutter.”

American actor Jamie Foxx is opening up about his idea of marriage and why he wants to stay far away from it.

In a chat with E! News, the 53-year-old, while promoting his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, said he wasn’t “cookie cutter.”

"The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me,” he said.

He further went on to credit his decision to rejecting the idea of marriage to his two daughters, Corrine Foxx, 27—who he shares with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline—and Annalise Bishop, 12, whom he co-parents with former flame Kristin Grannis.

"Growing up, Corrine was like, 'well, people are married, and that's what they have, my friends. But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older," he said.

"Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love,” he said.

"The pressure of me being married, my family doesn't talk about it. I don't think we've had conversations about it. They just love their daddy and I just keep moving,” he added.