 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Reuters

Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

By
Reuters

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the companys headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. — Reuters/File
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. — Reuters/File 

  • Pricing for the Pixel 6 will start at $599.
  • Pricing for the Pixel 6 Pro will start at $899.
  • Google also launches Pixel Pass.

Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced the newest iteration of its smartphone — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — which will be powered by the company's first chip called Tensor.

The tech giant also launched Pixel Pass, a subscription service starting at $45 per month for US customers that will include the Pixel 6 and access to the premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music.

Pricing for the Pixel 6 will start at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro, which includes a telephoto lens and upgraded front camera, starts at $899.

The phones will go on sale at US wireless carriers on October 28.

More From Sci-Tech:

Here is how WhatsApp is improving calling experience

Here is how WhatsApp is improving calling experience
Believe it or not, WhatsApp can end your chat groups

Believe it or not, WhatsApp can end your chat groups
Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station

China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted backups feature

WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted backups feature
Pakistan ranks 2nd for number of videos taken down by TikTok

Pakistan ranks 2nd for number of videos taken down by TikTok
Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules

Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules
Do not install this WhatsApp update

Do not install this WhatsApp update
Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

Beam me up, Bezos: Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller
Is Snapchat down?

Is Snapchat down?
Bad news for WhatsApp users

Bad news for WhatsApp users
Why is the internet slow in Pakistan?

Why is the internet slow in Pakistan?

Latest

view all