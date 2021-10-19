Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, May 8, 2019. — Reuters/File

Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced the newest iteration of its smartphone — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — which will be powered by the company's first chip called Tensor.

The tech giant also launched Pixel Pass, a subscription service starting at $45 per month for US customers that will include the Pixel 6 and access to the premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music.

Pricing for the Pixel 6 will start at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro, which includes a telephoto lens and upgraded front camera, starts at $899.

The phones will go on sale at US wireless carriers on October 28.