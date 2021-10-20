PDM to kick off countrywide anti-government protests from today

Shahbaz Sharif holds high-level PML-N meeting to finalise schedule of protests.

PML-N to hold first protest jalsa in Rawalpindi today.

Government has rejected PDM protests, with Sheikh Rasheed saying the Opposition is "worthless".

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will kick off its countrywide anti-government protests from today (Wednesday) as the masses remain wary of the rising inflation in the coming days due to the recent hike in petroleum products.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif held a high-level meeting of the party Tuesday to finalise the schedule for protests and rallies against the PTI-led government.



The PML-N will hold its first protest jalsa in Rawalpindi today, with Shahbaz Sharif urging workers and leaders of the party at the district and provincial level to partake in the protests.

Local PDM leaders have convened a meeting of the party at 2pm in Islamabad, where the dates and venues for the Islamabad protests will be finalised.

'Worthless Opposition'

The government, on the other hand, has lashed out at the PDM over the last couple of days, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed saying that the Prime Minister is lucky he has such a "worthless" Opposition to deal with.

The interior minister had said that the government does not feel threatened by the Opposition at all because "it is spineless".



"In fact, Prime Minister Imran Khan is lucky that he got such a worthless Opposition," the interior minister had said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Rasheed had also reacted to the Opposition's criticism of the PTI-led government due to the rising inflation in the country and said that the situation arose due to the policies of the previous governments as well as the coronavirus situation in the country.

Speaking about the PDM, Rasheed had said that the movement has turned into a "dead entity".

"This worthless Opposition has not been able to make any decision so far," he had said, adding that the PDM had set out to oust the government last December but almost one year on, it is still planning to oust it without taking any concrete actions.

"This is how politics work in this country. Every Opposition claims that the government will be ousted soon," he had said.

The minister had admitted that the country has been facing rising inflation and said that the incumbent government could not be blamed for it as it was the faulty policies of the previous government that has led to the current situation.