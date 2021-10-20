T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan. Photo : Geo.tv/ file

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, along with her son Izhaan, joins husband Shoaib Malik at Pakistani squad’s bio-secure bubble.

She completed her mandatory quarantine period in Dubai.

Pakistan will face arch-rival India in T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai.

DUBAI: After completing her mandatory quarantine period in Dubai, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has joined her husband Shoaib Malik with their son Izhaan in the Shaheens’ bio-secure bubble in the UAE.

According to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) protocol, the families of cricketers are allowed to stay with them in the bio-secure bubble.

The families of cricketers Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hafeez and Hasan Ali, coach Saqlain Mushtaq and Usman Qadir are staying with them in the bio-secure bubble.



Pakistan prepares strategy to tackle India in blockbuster clash



The Pakistan team management had decided to include senior and experienced cricketers in the playing XI for much of the T20 World Cup, including the blockbuster India clash scheduled to take place on October 24.

"Pakistan has decided to go with a combination of senior and experienced cricketers in the clash against India," a source had told Geo News.

'India will definitely be worried'



Former Pakistani Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed believes India will definitely be worried ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after the Men In Green made changes to the new squad.



Pakistan included Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, and Fakhar Zaman as replacements in their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz and batsman Haider had come in place of Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, respectively, while opener Fakhar, originally named as a travel reserve, replaced Khushdil Shah. Moreover, Malik replaced Sohaib Maqsood.

The players who were dropped failed to perform well in the National T20 Cup, held after the New Zealand and England series were cancelled. Sohaib Maqsood retained his place in the squad but was dropped after he suffered a back injury.

Talking on Geo News programme Score on Tuesday, Ahmed said: "The match is going to be tough, but I believe anything can happen and Pakistan might just win the match".