Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Salma Hayek reveals she and Chloé Zhao had a ‘serious fight’ over ‘Eternals’ script

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Salma Hayek revealed how she initially had problems with the script of Eternals
Hollywood star Salma Hayek has opened up about how she clashed with director Chloé Zhao about the script of her new Marvel film, Eternals.

During an interview with Elle, the star revealed how she initially had problems with the script and how it led to her having a serious fight with the Oscar-winning director.

“I had some problems with the script and we got into a serious fight at my house. We were both passionate. And she was like, ‘No, but that’s not how I designed it,’” she recalled.

“The people outside my house were calling it a fight, because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time. The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired,” she went on to say.

That being said, the two women were completely in awe with each other after the argument, despite the differences.

“I came out and I said, ‘Wow, I’m in love with her brain!’ That was the best creative conversation I’ve ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same,” she shared.

“She told me, ‘Wow! That was amazing.’ It was just complete freedom. We found our middle ground. While finding it, we came up with other ideas. It was super exciting,” she added. 

