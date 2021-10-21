 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Two FC soldiers, two police constables martyred in IED blast: ISPR

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

FC personnel aboard a vehicle patrol an area. Photo: AFP/file
  • Blast took place during cordon-and-search operation last Wednesday night, says ISPR. 
  • Lance Naik Mudassir, 28 and Sepoy Jamshed, 26, embrace martyrdom in attack. 
  • Police constables Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman embrace martyrdom as well. 

Two Federal Corps (FC) personnel and two police constables were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Bajaur Wednesday night. 

The blast took place during a cordon-and-search operation last night, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the names of the FC personnel who were martyred are Lance Naik Mudassir, 28, a resident of Kohat and Sepoy Jamshed, 26, a resident of Karachi. 

The names of the police constables who were martyred in the attack are Sepoy Abdul Samad and Sepoy Noor Rehman.

"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found," added the ISPR. 

