Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Ansar Abbasi

PM Imran Khan meets Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum

By
Ansar Abbasi

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
ISLAMABAD: Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, sources familiar with the development said. 

No government official spoke about the prime minister's meeting with Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. However, a well-informed source revealed that a notification confirming  Lt Gen Anjum's appointment as new DG ISI is expected to be released within the next couple of days. 

The source said the notification is expected to be released on Friday. They added that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was the only three-star general to have called on the prime minister on Wednesday. 

The source said that it is expected that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge as the new DG ISI within the next week or so, while current ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed will subsequently take charge as Corps Commander Peshawar. The ISPR had made an announcement to this effect on October 6. 

Lt Gen Anjum was a commander in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, and was posted inspector-general of the Frontier Corps Balochistan during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. He has also commandeered the V Corps Sindh.

Lt Gen Anjum is a graduate of the National Defense University, Islamabad and holds a master's degree from King's College London, the ISPR had earlier said.

