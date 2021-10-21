 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘in the same trajectory’ as Princess Diana: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Experts and royal authors worry Meghan Markle is currently on the same trajectory as Princess Diana was before her demise.

Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton has made this claim.

During his interview with Good Morning America, he was also quoted saying, “Meghan's gone from 'Duchess Dazzling' to 'Duchess Difficult,' exactly the same trajectory happened with Diana.”

“And both of them at the same time were struggling emotionally and mentally to cope with, first of all, being pregnant, but also with life inside this goldfish bowl of the Royal Family.”

Before concluding he admitted, “Sadly for Meghan, there's a narrative that's built up that's wholly negative towards her.”

More From Entertainment:

Debra Messing clarifies 'trolling' tweet regarding Kim Kardashian, SNL

Debra Messing clarifies 'trolling' tweet regarding Kim Kardashian, SNL
Meghan Markle ‘pushes’ Prince Harry last in family speech

Meghan Markle ‘pushes’ Prince Harry last in family speech
Royal aides warned against ‘overstretching’ the Queen: Insider

Royal aides warned against ‘overstretching’ the Queen: Insider
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated as ‘royals’ by US entourage: ‘It’s absurd!’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated as ‘royals’ by US entourage: ‘It’s absurd!’
Meghan Markle’s letter reveals ‘royal rift not healed yet’: report

Meghan Markle’s letter reveals ‘royal rift not healed yet’: report
'The Queen will not step down even amid health concerns'

'The Queen will not step down even amid health concerns'
BTS’ track ‘Friends’ confirmed as OST for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

BTS’ track ‘Friends’ confirmed as OST for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’
Travis Barker ‘adores’ fiancé Kourtney Kardashian: Insider

Travis Barker ‘adores’ fiancé Kourtney Kardashian: Insider
Billie Eilish to release her first-ever fragrance: 'I always wanted this'

Billie Eilish to release her first-ever fragrance: 'I always wanted this'
Ariana Grande ‘too terrified’ to become a star she ‘wanted to be’

Ariana Grande ‘too terrified’ to become a star she ‘wanted to be’
Scott Disick ‘struggling’ to accept Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement: source

Scott Disick ‘struggling’ to accept Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement: source
Britney Spears’ father ‘on the lookout’ for attorneys after suspension

Britney Spears’ father ‘on the lookout’ for attorneys after suspension

Latest

view all