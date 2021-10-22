 
16 more deaths recorded from COVID-19 as positivity rate stays below 2%

Paramedics carrying a deceased person infected with COVID-19 . Photo: Geo.tv/file
  • 16 deaths reported from infection on the second consecutive day: NCOC.
  • Country records 567 fresh cases overnight from 39,200 COVID-19 screening tests.
  • 864 people recovered overnight from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,214,663.

Pakistan reported 16 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide death toll from the pandemic to 28,344, official data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday showed. 

According to NCOC data, the country recorded 567 fresh coronavirus cases overnight after 39,200 COVID-19 screening tests were performed.

The positivity rate stood below 2% for the seventh consecutive day at 1.44%.

During the same period, 864 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,214,663. With this, the total number of active cases at fell to 24,386, of which 1,704 are critical cases.

According to the forum, Pakistan has seen a total of 1,267,393 cases so far since the pandemic hit. 

COVID-19 prevalence in Pakistan has been steadily subsiding, with 857 new infections reported on average each day in recent days. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

