WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone; Screengrab of the sticker packs. Photo: Reuters/WABetaInfo

WhatsApp launches five new sticker packs for Indian users to make money transfers fun.

The fun sticker packs are "dedicated to the UPI payments".

The new stickers will soon be available in countries other than India.

The popular messaging application WhatsApp is rolling out five new sticker packs for its users in India, WABetaInfo announced Thursday.

The peculiarity about the new feature is that the users can make their money exchanges memorable and fun.

The fun sticker packs according to WhatsApp, are "dedicated to the UPI payments".

WhatsApp users who are from countries other than India should not worry as the stickers will be available for them later.

The following is a list of the new sticker packs:

Pay with Pyaar

With this sticker pack, users can ask for or pay in a colorful way to add fun to the money transfer experience.

Paisa Sapna Sacha

Users can make sending and receiving payments on WhatsApp magical and full of masti with this colourful set of stickers.

No Aisa, No Waisa, Just Paisa

The WhatsApp users can make the experience of payments memorable and fun with these colourful stickers as everyone knows "money matters".

Pyaar and Payments

With this sticker pack, users will no longer be worrying about the occasion or reason while making or asking for money transfers.

Pay Aadha or Zyaada

This pack with the "specially curated stickers" can make sending payments fun on the app.