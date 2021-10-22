 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted ‘royal hierarchy’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for not being able to come to terms with the royal hierarchy that exists within the royal family.

Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton made this claim during his interview with Express and there he was quoted saying, "The one thing people have to appreciate is that inside the Royal Family it doesn't matter how popular you are, it is down to your position in the line of succession.”

He also added, "Meghan and Harry came back from Australia and the south seas as very popular figures.”

"But they were still always going to be number two and three to Prince William and then subsequently Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis."

At the end of the day, "I think this is something that Harry and Meghan couldn't come to terms with."

For example, "Princess Margaret was once second in line to the throne and when she was married to Antony Armstrong Jones she and him were the most glamorous couple on the planet.”

"But it all dissipated as Charles and Anne grew and developed and had their own publicity."

More From Entertainment:

US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers

‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers
Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay

Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay
Ariana Grande sheds light on biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I can’t help it’

Ariana Grande sheds light on biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I can’t help it’
Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ halts production after prop gun fire

Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ halts production after prop gun fire
Princess Charlotte to ‘inherit’ precious Diana heirloom over Lilibet

Princess Charlotte to ‘inherit’ precious Diana heirloom over Lilibet
Halyna Hutchins' colleague comments on Alec Baldwin's 'bizarre' prop gun incident

Halyna Hutchins' colleague comments on Alec Baldwin's 'bizarre' prop gun incident
China arrests pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegation

China arrests pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegation
Kim Kardashian showered with wishes for 41st birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian showered with wishes for 41st birthday celebrations
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘planning’ US visit to retain popularity

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘planning’ US visit to retain popularity
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘hates’ being ‘straight jacketed’

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘hates’ being ‘straight jacketed’
High demand for 'Squid Game' tracksuits in S. Korea

High demand for 'Squid Game' tracksuits in S. Korea

Latest

view all