Saturday Oct 23 2021
WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates
  • WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for status updates.
  • Users could already delete a status update for everyone but the new feature makes deletion faster.
  • The feature is available today for specific beta testers.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for status updates called “Undo”.

WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.21.22.6, WaBetaInfo.com reported. 

Undo status update

“Undo” allows quickly deleting a status update, that may have been posted by mistake.

The users could already delete a status update for everyone but the new feature makes it faster to delete.

When you delete/undo a status update, you can even follow the deletion process now. When completed, WhatsApp will inform you that you deleted your status update.

This feature is available today for specific beta testers and more activations are planned for the next updates.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.6 is marked as a compatible update, but specific beta testers may receive it on 2.21.22.5 as well.

