Geo Taakra: Pakistani, Indian cricket experts go head-to-head on Geo News tonight

Geo News will be airing a special transmission on Saturday night featuring Pakistan and Indian cricketing legends going head to head with their analysis ahead of Sunday's blockbuster match.

KARACHI: As cricket fever reaches its pitch, Geo News has a special treat for cricket fans around the world looking forward to the upcoming Pakistan-India blockbuster T20 World Cup match.



With passions running high on both sides of the India-Pakistan border, Geo News is bringing together cricketing legends from both countries for two high-octane exchanges tonight (Saturday night).



The special transmissions, headlined as Geo Taakra, will see Sikandar Bakht and Tauseef Ahmad from Pakistan square off against Maninder Singh and RP Singh from India at 7:05pm on Geo News, in collaboration with IndiaTV.

An hour later, fans will be treated to cricketing legends Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sohail Tanveer and Shahzad Iqbal square off against Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh and Madan Lal on the Geo News/Aaj Tak 'taakra'.

Shehzad Iqbal and Danish Anis will host from Pakistan, with Vikrant Gupta and Samip Rajguru hosting from India.



The blockbuster match between arch rivals Pakistan and India will be played on Sunday.

As the event draws closer, excitement is reaching fever pitch and a war of words between fans of both teams is in full swing on social media.

Skippers of both teams are confident of their victory, but cricket pundits will have their own predictions for the outcome.

Viewers can tune in to Geo News on their TV sets or watch the special transmission online on https://live.geo.tv/.