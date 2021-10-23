James Corden shares how Adele got chewed wad of Céline Dion gum

James Corden recently sat down for a candid chat and revealed how Adele even came to own a wad of Céline Dion’s pre-chewed gum.



The moment was discussed at length by the Late Late Show host during his most recent episode.

For those unversed, the ‘proudest possession’ was shown off during Adele’s 73 Questions interview with Vogue magazine.

Corden even replayed clips from the interview where Adele hinted at Corden’s involvement in the wad of gum and admitted, "That is a true story.”

“The weekend before we had shot [Carpool Karaoke], we went on a little weekend away to Mexico, my family, [Adele], her son and we spent a weekend together."

He also went on to explain, "And the following Friday I was shooting the Carpool with Céline Dion and Adele just loves Céline Dion."

Corden added that Adele was complete “star-struck by her” so right before they went on their car ride, Corden asked Dion for a piece of gum which "I ripped off a piece and she put it in and I said, 'Don't. I'll do it,' because, you know, she was about to do the fold."

"I said, 'I got it, I got it, I got it.' I then had to give it to [Diana Miller] and I was like, 'I need to keep this super safe!' And she took it and looked at me like, 'I think this is the day he's lost his mind.' "

"And I said, 'Please keep it safe.' And then I gave it to [Adele] for her birthday. She's a difficult person to buy for. A candle doesn't cut it!"



