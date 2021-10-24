 
health
Sunday Oct 24 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate stays below 2% for straight week

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 611 new infections reported on average each day. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan records 591 daily coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.
  • Country has recorded a positivity rate of less than 2% all week.
  • Earlier this week, active cases in Pakistan dropped below the 25,000 mark after more than seven months.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the ninth consecutive day, government data showed Sunday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 43,522 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 591 returned positive. The country has mostly recorded less than 7,00 daily infections all of this week.

Per the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 1.35%. Since October 16, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 2%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 28,377 after 18 people died from the virus, while the total number of cases has reached 1,268,536.

Earlier this week, active cases in Pakistan dropped below the 25,000 mark after more than seven months, while daily coronavirus infections fell to their lowest level in a year.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 611 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 10% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Read more: Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year

Pakistan has administered at least 99,335,067 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 22.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 670,981 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 65 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

