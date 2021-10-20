 
health
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

In this file photo, a police officer uses a megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, during a previous lockdown as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan on April 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
In this file photo, a police officer uses a megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, during a previous lockdown as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan on April 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan records its lowest COVID-19 case count in one year.
  • Over last 24 hours, NCOC records 12 deaths from deadly virus.
  • The positivity rate stands below 2% for fifth consecutive day at 1.31%.

ISLAMABAD: Daily coronavirus infections in Pakistan fell to their lowest level in a year today after the country recorded 554 fresh cases Wednesday morning, official data released by the National Command and Operation Center showed.

The country's last lowest count of daily cases stood at 440 recorded on October 18 last year.

Over the last 24 hours, the NCOC recorded 12 deaths from the deadly virus as the country continues to witness a steady decline in its COVID-19 numbers during the pandemic's fourth wave. The total number of deaths now stand at 28,312 and total number of confirmed cases at 1,266,204.

During the same period, 977 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,212,687. This placed the total number of active cases at 25,205, of which 1,783 are critical cases.

The positivity rate stood below 2% for the fifth consecutive day at 1.31%.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 857 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

More From Health:

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble
A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools

A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools
Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism

Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism
BAP organiser says ‘game over’ for CM; Jam Kamal vows to fight back

BAP organiser says ‘game over’ for CM; Jam Kamal vows to fight back
PDM to kick off countrywide anti-government protests from today

PDM to kick off countrywide anti-government protests from today
Negotiations with IMF moving forward positively: SBP governor

Negotiations with IMF moving forward positively: SBP governor

Breathing spreads tuberculosis bacteria, study suggests

Breathing spreads tuberculosis bacteria, study suggests
Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market

Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market
Politicians pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian aggression

Politicians pay tribute to Pakistan Navy for thwarting Indian aggression

Jahangir Tareen says London visit not political

Jahangir Tareen says London visit not political
'Feeding dogs high-quality meat': Maryam slams PM's idea of welfare state

'Feeding dogs high-quality meat': Maryam slams PM's idea of welfare state
CAA issues notices to 5 airlines, including PIA, for cancelling scheduled domestic flights

CAA issues notices to 5 airlines, including PIA, for cancelling scheduled domestic flights

Latest

view all