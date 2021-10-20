Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year

In this file photo, a police officer uses a megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, during a previous lockdown as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan on April 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan records its lowest COVID-19 case count in one year.

Over last 24 hours, NCOC records 12 deaths from deadly virus.

The positivity rate stands below 2% for fifth consecutive day at 1.31%.

ISLAMABAD: Daily coronavirus infections in Pakistan fell to their lowest level in a year today after the country recorded 554 fresh cases Wednesday morning, official data released by the National Command and Operation Center showed.

The country's last lowest count of daily cases stood at 440 recorded on October 18 last year.

Over the last 24 hours, the NCOC recorded 12 deaths from the deadly virus as the country continues to witness a steady decline in its COVID-19 numbers during the pandemic's fourth wave. The total number of deaths now stand at 28,312 and total number of confirmed cases at 1,266,204.

During the same period, 977 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,212,687. This placed the total number of active cases at 25,205, of which 1,783 are critical cases.

The positivity rate stood below 2% for the fifth consecutive day at 1.31%.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 857 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.