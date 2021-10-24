 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her 'chubby'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her chubby

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay fired back after a radio show host called her "chubby".

Speaking on radio show Leading Britain's Conversation host Steve Allen said: "She's a chubby little thing, isn't she? Have you noticed?"

"Probably her dad's cooking, I should imagine," he said, referring to the girl’s celebrity chef father.

The 19-year-old who is currently in British dance competition Strictly Come Dancing, was also told that she "can't bloody well dance. I'm bored with her already."

However, Tilly did not stay quiet and fired back on Instagram with a letter.

"I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far," she wrote.

"I understand that being in the public eye comes with it's own repercussions and I've been aware of this from a young age. However I won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone's weight and appearance."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report

Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report
Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'

Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'
Alec Baldwin-fired prop gun reportedly contained real bullet on Rust set

Alec Baldwin-fired prop gun reportedly contained real bullet on Rust set
Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage
‘Squid Game’ bags two Gotham award nominations: report

‘Squid Game’ bags two Gotham award nominations: report
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet
Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move

Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move
Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker

Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker
Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report

Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report

Latest

view all