Sunday Oct 24 2021
Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

American actor Alec Baldwin was assured the prop gun was safe to use ahead of firing, reveals further investigation into the devastating Rust tragedy.

A warrant application from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says that the film's assistant director Dave Halls did not know that the firearm had live rounds.

He announced that the prop was a 'cold gun' before Baldwin pulled the trigger, shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

Director Joel Souza, 48, who was standing behind her, was also wounded.

As of yet, no charges have been filed in the shooting since the case is still in its preliminary state of investigation.

