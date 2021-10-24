 
world
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Teen boy sells young wife to 55-year-old man, buys smartphone with money

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Person holding a cellular phone in their hands. — JESHOOTS-com/ Pixabay
Person holding a cellular phone in their hands. — JESHOOTS-com/ Pixabay

  • 17-year-old boy sells wife to a 55-year-old man for ₹1.8 lakh (PKR4.18).
  • Police rescue the wife, 26, from the south-eastern Rajasthan district of Baran after facing “great difficulty”.
  • Boy presented before a juvenile court after which he is sent to a correctional facility.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: A 17-year-old man in India's Odisha has been arrested by police after he sold off his young wife to a 55-year-old man to buy a cellular phone.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, the teenager, who got married in July this year, found a job in Rajasthan to work in a brick kiln factory where he met the 55-year-old man. 

Police have rescued the wife, 26, from the south-eastern Rajasthan district of Baran after facing “great difficulty” because the villagers resisted handing over the woman to the police, saying that they had paid for her. 

Per the police, the man took his wife to Rajasthan with him in August when he started the job but only a few days later, he decided to sell her to the 55-year-old man for ₹1.8 lakh (PKR4.18). 

After obtaining the money, the man splurged money on dining and then bought himself a smartphone. Later on, he returned to his village and when the woman's family asked about her, he lied that she had eloped.  

Police said that the woman's family did not buy his story and decided to lodge a complaint with the police. Upon further investigation, it turned out that that the boy had sold his wife off. 

The report says that since the boy was under 18 years of age, he was sent to a juvenile court. The court ordered the man to be taken to a correctional facility. 

More From World:

Man asks police to be jailed to escape 'unbearable' life with wife

Man asks police to be jailed to escape 'unbearable' life with wife
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Turkey to expel US envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

Turkey to expel US envoy and nine others, Erdogan says
Afghanistan on brink of collapse: Pakistani, Swedish ministers

Afghanistan on brink of collapse: Pakistani, Swedish ministers
Americans can mix and match COVID-19 boosters but original vaccine recommended: Fauci

Americans can mix and match COVID-19 boosters but original vaccine recommended: Fauci
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy during trial in children

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.7% efficacy during trial in children
Muslims gather at Haram Sharif to offer first Jumma without COVID restrictions

Muslims gather at Haram Sharif to offer first Jumma without COVID restrictions
Biden says US to 'defend' Taiwan in case China asserts territorial claim

Biden says US to 'defend' Taiwan in case China asserts territorial claim

China angry over Taiwanese delegation's visit to eastern European countries

China angry over Taiwanese delegation's visit to eastern European countries
Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul

Blast cuts power to Afghan capital Kabul
British police charges man with murder of lawmaker David Amess

British police charges man with murder of lawmaker David Amess
China will welcome US lifting of tariffs on some Chinese goods: commerce ministry

China will welcome US lifting of tariffs on some Chinese goods: commerce ministry

Latest

view all