Govt that 'gave birth to rigging' has 'no right' to hold local govt elections: Fazl

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the government which “gave birth to rigging” in the elections has "no right and reason" to hold local government elections in the country, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president said that the alliance wants free and fair elections at the earliest.

“Saving the nation and country from this government is tantamount to sympathy towards the nation and is the need of the hour,” said Fazl.

He claimed that people are turning up in huge numbers to the PDM-led anti-inflation protests being held across the country.

“The incumbent government is illegal, incompetent, and cruel, and it has been imposed on the nation,” he added.



