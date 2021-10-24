 
Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

While Princess Diana’s life was no secret, it is said that she would have been "horrified" with the way media has been portraying her.

According to Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward, the late princess would have not like the way movies and TV shows portrayed her marriage with Prince Charles.

"She would be very sad that people think she and Charles never loved each other; that wasn’t true. She’d be horrified at the way she’s portrayed now."

Her comments come after a new film, looking into Diana’s Sandringham Christmas in 1991, will be released next Friday.

The time period is detailed in the movie called Spencer, which stars American actress Kristen Stewart. 

