Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Kumail Nanjiani was live-blogging the high-octane clash and voicing support for Pakistan

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is rejoicing after his home country defeated arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Academy Award-nominated star was live-blogging the high-octane clash and voicing support for Pakistan.

“Ok Pakistan needs to finish this up now. Let’s not leave it to the end,” wrote Nanjiani as Pakistan was drawing closer to a victory.

After Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan powered the team towards a historic 10-wicket win against India with their unbeaten half-centuries, the Eternals actor congratulated the team and lauded their efforts.

“Fantastic game. And beautiful to see India and Pakistan on the field together,” he wrote, adding applauding emojis along with the tweet.



