 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Kumail Nanjiani was live-blogging the high-octane clash and voicing support for Pakistan
Kumail Nanjiani was live-blogging the high-octane clash and voicing support for Pakistan

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is rejoicing after his home country defeated arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Academy Award-nominated star was live-blogging the high-octane clash and voicing support for Pakistan.

“Ok Pakistan needs to finish this up now. Let’s not leave it to the end,” wrote Nanjiani as Pakistan was drawing closer to a victory.

After Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan powered the team towards a historic 10-wicket win against India with their unbeaten half-centuries, the Eternals actor congratulated the team and lauded their efforts.

“Fantastic game. And beautiful to see India and Pakistan on the field together,” he wrote, adding applauding emojis along with the tweet. 


More From Entertainment:

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil
Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler
Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins
‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office
Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch

Paris Hilton creates tissue paper wedding dress in chic backyard brunch
Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'

Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'
‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ star Jensen Ackles shares tribute in memory of Halyna Hutchins
Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting

Calls escalate of banning firearms in movie-making after Alec Baldwin shooting
Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure in Agent 007 cropped top and string bikini
Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split

Amelia Hamlin shows off her true bliss amid Scott Disick split
James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, Friends' actor, dies at 59
Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

Latest

view all