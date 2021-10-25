 
Alec Baldwin 'cried for hours' at Halyna Hutchins' candle vigil

The actor is 'canceling' all other projects to take some time to himself after the incident

Alec Baldwin is taking some time to recover from the trauma of the accidental shooting that happened on the sets of his film Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to an insider, the actor is canceling all other projects "to take some time to himself and re-center himself," as he has during rough times in the past.

"This was pretty devastating," the source said. "This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."

The insider went on to reveal that the actor cried and was 'inconsolable' for hours at the candle vigil held in remembrance of Hutchins.

He was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting: "Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated.

"[Baldwin] is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself," the source added. "That's true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it's a whole other level because of the loss of life involved."

"It's going to take him time to figure all this out," they shared. "He needs to take a while to himself, to be with his family."

