'India cannot forget two Azams — Quaid e Azam and Babar Azam'

India will never forget two Azams — Quaid e Azam and Babar Azam, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said on Monday during Geo News' programme Capital Talk.

Akhtar said that the Indian media played the biggest role in Pakistan's win against India in the high-octane match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan notched up their first-ever win against India in the T20 World Cup with a crushing 10-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday, with an unbeaten 79 from Mohammad Rizwan, 68 from Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi's amazing three-wicket haul.

“Indian media is the only tool that pressurises their national cricket squad the most,” said Akhtar.

He said that Indian media “overreacts” when it comes to cricket matches against Pakistan.

Referring to former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s comments that the Indian team can beat Pakistan even in their sleep, Akhtar said that he kept telling them [India] to memorise the date for the Pakistan-India clash.

A couple of days before the Pakistan vs India match, Harbhajan had said that Pakistan should give India a walkover, considering there was no chance the Babar Azam-led squad would defeat India.



He said that India has made a joke about cricket.

“India had only one intension, which was to trounce Pakistan but Virat Kohli had a long face when they lost the toss,” said Akhtar.

He said that Kohli should have taken the charge after losing the toss but he didn’t.

While sharing his analysis of the Sunday match, Akhtar said that Pakistan’s bowling attack is better than that of India’s.

“Rizwan was playing Varun Chakravarthy in a way that it made him dizzy,” said Akhtar as he spoke about spectacular batting by the Pakistani batter, Muhammad Rizwan.

He said that Pakistan proved that it is a world cricket champion.

According to Akhtar, all other cricket squads are dispersed but Pakistan has a balanced team.

The squad would have caused a huge “destruction” had they played Sharjeel, said Akhtar.

The cricketer thanked the national squad for making the nation and country proud.

While sharing his views about Pakistan’s match against New Zealand, Akhtar said that Pakistan has great resentment regarding the team’s pullout of Pakistan ahead of the tournament.



“We have to win tomorrow’s [Tuesday] match against New Zealand,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar claimed that the Black Caps cannot bat well against the spinners as he shed light on the condition of Pakistan's match against New Zealand, which will take place tomorrow in Sharjah.

"The ball would not be easy to hit in tomorrow's match," he said.



Moreover, he expressed disappointment over the Indian media’s comments regarding the Muslim player in the Indian squad, Shami.