'Bardasht karo': Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan humiliates India

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh. Photo: Shoaib Akhtar Twitter account.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at ex-Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh over his earlier remarks in which the latter had taken aim at the Men in Green.

A couple of days before the high-octane clash, Harbhajan Singh had said that Pakistan should give India a walkover, considering there was no chance the Babar Azam-led squad would defeat India.

Pakistan, on Sunday, trounced India by 10 wickets to chase their mediocre 152-run target, breaking various records in the match.

Shoaib Akhtar took to social media to rub salt on Harbhajan's wounds, reminding him of his walkover comments.

"Haan Bhajji? Harbhajan Singh. Walkover lena hai? Nahi lena? Acha. Chalo, kya karsakte hain yar. Relax yar, enjoy the day. And, bardasht karo (Harbhajan Singh. Do you still want a walkover? No? Okay. Well, what can one do. Relax, enjoy the day. And, bear with it)," he said.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

"This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud," Afridi had said after the match.

"I knew it would be good for us if I got early wickets and that worked out. My idea was to get as much swing as possible.

"You don't get a lot here, but I wanted to get those breakthroughs and gave it 100 percent. In my opinion, the new ball was difficult to play, so credit goes to Babar and Rizwan," he had added.

Harbhajan Singh takes jibe at Shoaib Akhtar ahead of tournament

Prior to the India vs Pakistan clash, Harbhajan Singh had taken a jibe at Shoaib Akhtar, ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I have told Shoaib Akhtar, what is the point of Pakistan playing, you should give us a walkover, you will play, you will again lose, you will be upset," Harbhajan had said while speaking to Star Sports.

"Our team is very solid, very strong, they will easily beat you guys," he added.

