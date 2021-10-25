Multan student dies after teacher's car runs over student in school's parking lot

According to rescue sources, the car went out of control in the parking lot of the school and collided with the nearby students.

MULTAN: A student was killed and three others were injured in an accident when a teacher's car went out of control in the parking area of a government school.



According to rescue sources, the car went out of control in the parking lot of the school and ran over nearby students.

Two female students were seriously injured in the incident and were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, while one female student sustained minor injuries and was given medical aid on the spot.

Khalil Ahmed, the father of the deceased student Amara, told police that the incident was accidental and he did not want any police action. After his statement, the hospital administration handed over the body of the student to her family.

On the other hand, Secretary Education Dr Ehtesham demanded a report of the incident within 24 hours and suspended the school principal and the female teacher.