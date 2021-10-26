 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry compares new mom's life to a pop star

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Katy Perry compares new moms life to a pop star

Katy Perry Joked that how new mom life is similar to pop star experience, saying 'boobs are always out'.

Katy Perry made this comments about the similarities between being a mom and being a pop singer during her appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday. 

"Now that I'm a mom, my life is actually kinda totally different. And yet I realized it's kinda similar to being a pop star: You're up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there's vomit on the floor," Perry, who turned 37 on Monday, says with a laugh, "and your boobs are always out."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to a media outlet about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Last month, Perry, who shares her daughter with Orlando Bloom, told Variety about the changes becoming a mother brought on her life and how her baby taught her the true meaning of "unconditional love."

More From Entertainment:

John Lydon's tour manager's aggression cancels his Glasgow show

John Lydon's tour manager's aggression cancels his Glasgow show
Kendall Jenner gives special reward to beau Devin Booker after Suns' win over the Lakers

Kendall Jenner gives special reward to beau Devin Booker after Suns' win over the Lakers
Halyna Hutchins’ son 'fell silent for 2 days' after news of mother's death

Halyna Hutchins’ son 'fell silent for 2 days' after news of mother's death
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend take baby Jack's ashes during family travel
Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi
Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis

Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned down Archie's royal title over potential mockery

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turned down Archie's royal title over potential mockery
Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization
Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win

Latest

view all