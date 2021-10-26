Katy Perry compares new mom's life to a pop star

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021
Katy Perry Joked that how new mom life is similar to pop star experience, saying 'boobs are always out'.
Katy Perry made this comments about the similarities between being a mom and being a pop singer during her appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday.
"Now that I'm a mom, my life is actually kinda totally different. And yet I realized it's kinda similar to being a pop star: You're up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there's vomit on the floor," Perry, who turned 37 on Monday, says with a laugh, "and your boobs are always out."
Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to a media outlet about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.
Last month, Perry, who shares her daughter with Orlando Bloom, told Variety about the changes becoming a mother brought on her life and how her baby taught her the true meaning of "unconditional love."