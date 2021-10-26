 
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

US judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in accuser's lawsuit

NEW YORK: Britain's Prince Andrew must make himself available to answer questions under oath by next July 14 in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan set the deadline to complete depositions in a Monday scheduling order agreed to by lawyers for Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, his accuser.

Giuffre, 38, has also accused Andrew of abusing her at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, and on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Andrew, 61, has not been charged with any crimes, and has "categorically" denied Giuffre's claims.

His legal team is expected to review a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, whom she also accused of abuse, to determine whether it shielded their client from Giuffre's lawsuit.

Andrew has an Oct. 29 deadline to formally respond to Giuffre's lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

A court conference is scheduled for Nov. 3, and Giuffre has until Dec. 15 to amend her complaint if she wishes.

