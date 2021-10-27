Indian college suspends 3 Kashmiri students for praising Pakistan players on WhatsApp

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam bump fists. Photo: AFP

Kashmiri students praised Pakistani players on WhatsApp, says complaint.

College says it is an act of "indiscipline", suspends students.

BJP youth leaders file complaint against Kashmiri students.

Three students of occupied Kashmir have been suspended by an Indian college in Agra for posting a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets for the first time in a T20 match on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup clash. Following the victory, Indian media reports said certain parts of the country celebrated with fireworks.

The students — Arsheed Yousef, Inayat Altaf Sheikh, Showkat Ahmed Ganai — from Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical Campus in Bichpuri, were suspended by the college for uploading WhatsApp statuses praising Pakistani cricketers after winning a match against India.

The college referred to it as an act of "indiscipline" to praise Pakistani players following the victory.

"Therefore the hostel discipline committee has decided to suspend all three of them with immediate effect," reads the suspension notice from Dr Dushyant Singh, dean of hostels.

A local BJP leader has lodged a complaint against the students at the Jagdishpura police station.

SP (City) Agra Vikas Kumar said police had received a complaint about the incident, adding that it will take action on the basis of the complaint.

The college suspended the three students on Monday.

The director of administration and finance at the college, Dr Pankaj Gupta, said the three students had apologised for the incident.

"The students were studying under the Prime Minister Super Special Scheme. We have also apprised the PM office and AICTE of the students' act," he said.

A couple of days ago, two cases under the tough anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, were filed against medical students in Srinagar who celebrated India's defeat at Pakistan's hands.

The videos, which went viral on social media, show women students shouting and celebrating Pakistan's win at the hostels of the Medical College Srinagar and Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

In another incident, several Kashmiri students were beaten up by students of UP and Bihar in Punjab's Sangrur. The attackers claimed the Kashmiris were supporting the Pakistan team.