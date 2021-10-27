 
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Web Desk

I pass orders in court, not while walking around: Justice Isa on PTI MPA's arrest

Justice Faez Isa (:L) and MNA Akram Cheema (R). Photo: Supreme Court/Facebook
  • Justice Isa says he didn’t order anyone’s arrest.
  • Says he “just had asked the police to check a suspicious car bearing illegal number plate".
  • Says he "didn’t know who was sitting in the car, I just asked the police about the car”.

“I pass orders only in court and not outside it,” said Supreme Court’s Justice Faez Isa while speaking about the arrest and release of a PTI MNA in Islamabad.

PTI MNA, Akram Cheema had been arrested, and later released Wednesday morning over the intervention of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, the Daily Jang reported.

Justice Isa said he did not order anyone’s arrest.

Clarifying the issue, Justice Isa said that he “had just asked the police deputed outside the Parliament to check a suspicious car that he had spotted” while walking to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“I come walking to the Supreme Court every day,” said Justice Isa.

He said that a “suspicious” car arrived outside the Parliament, so he had asked the police to check the car when he saw that it was bearing an “illegal” number plate.

He said that the person sitting inside the car used "harsh words," and then drove the car into the Parliament building.

“I didn’t know who was sitting in the car, I had just asked the police about the car,” he said, adding that he also gets a challan issued to his own driver for “lawlessness”.

He said that the car came outside and blocked his way again.

“The person misbehaved with me again but I stayed quiet.” 

Sources privy to the matter had said that the Secretariat Police had arrested MNA Cheema over Justice Isa’s complaint, a report published by Jang read.

The sources further stated that Justice Isa had “reported a car to the police over its tinted glasses” while walking near the D-Chowk early Wednesday morning. 

