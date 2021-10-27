 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
AFP

Spotify posts small third quarter profit

By
AFP

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Spotify posts small third quarter profit
Spotify posts small third quarter profit

Stockholm: Music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday posted a net profit of two million euros in the third quarter, just the sixth time it has turned a quarterly profit since being listed in 2018.

The number of active users rose by 19 percent from a year ago to 381 million at the end of September, while paying subscribers -- Spotify´s main source of revenue -- also rose by 19 percent to 172 million, the group said.

The results were in line with Spotify´s and analysts expectations. In July the company said it expected to have to 377 to 382 million active users and 170 to 174 million paying subscribers.

The company, which is based in Stockholm but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said it hoped to have at least 400 million users and 177-181 paying subscribers by the end of the year.

For the period July-September, the company´s two-million-euro profit was much stronger than analysts´ forecast of a net loss.

In the same quarter last year, the company posted a loss of 101 million euros, largely due to higher operating expenses.

"We saw another quarter of significant advertising strength, and user engagement metrics across many markets showed encouraging signs of growth," the group said.

Sales for the period jumped by almost 27 percent from a year ago to 2.5 billion euros.

Spotify has never turned a full-year profit since being listed in 2018.

In 2020, the company tripled its full-year net loss to 581 million euros, mainly due to its strong share price as it has a share-based employee remuneration system.

More From Entertainment:

Halyna Hutchins' 'last photo' on Rust movie set before death making rounds

Halyna Hutchins' 'last photo' on Rust movie set before death making rounds

Ireland Baldwin slams Candace Owens for comments attacking Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin slams Candace Owens for comments attacking Alec Baldwin
Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court
Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by a fan

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by a fan
Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!

Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!
Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by stage-crasher

Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by stage-crasher

Emma Watson turns a cinematographer after Halyna Hutchins tragic death

Emma Watson turns a cinematographer after Halyna Hutchins tragic death
Sheryl Crow shares details about her motherhood journey

Sheryl Crow shares details about her motherhood journey

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Lorde reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has been emotionally taxing for her

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert

Queen would be ‘very disappointed’ to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert

Latest

view all