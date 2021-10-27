 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

When BTS J-Hope threatened Jimin for 'revenge': Watch Here

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

When BTS J-Hope threatened Jimin for revenge: Watch Here
When BTS J-Hope threatened Jimin for 'revenge': Watch Here

BTS members J-Hope once began a pretend fight with Jimin, scaring everybody in the room.

An old resurfaced video features an angry J-Hope fighting for his spot after Jimin mischievously stole his solo spot during a photo shoot. 

"I can't stand it anymore," he told the camera, "You die," he added. "Watch me, I'm coming for revenge," he said. 

J-Hope, who tried to put on a serious face in his video, controlled his laughter further when Jimin finally arrived in the room. 

"Stay away from me!" he announced, having Jimin burst into laughter. "Give me the camera, please," he asked before shooting punches in the air while Jimin tried to calm him down. Jimin also offered a justification.

Speaking about the incident, Jimin told fans, “I didn't know I did something wrong. I just... We were supposed to take photos from Chuseok (a holiday similar to Thanksgiving in Korea) cards. When I returned, he didn't say a single word. So I secretly took them from his hand and took the photo right there. His face was so red and veins were showing on his neck."

More From Entertainment:

Royal family accused of using UK's armed forces for PR purposes

Royal family accused of using UK's armed forces for PR purposes

Spotify posts small third quarter profit

Spotify posts small third quarter profit
Halyna Hutchins' 'last photo' on Rust movie set before death making rounds

Halyna Hutchins' 'last photo' on Rust movie set before death making rounds

Ireland Baldwin slams Candace Owens for comments attacking Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin slams Candace Owens for comments attacking Alec Baldwin
Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court

Mac Miller's drug supplier to plead guilty in federal court
Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Amelia Hamlin reacts to Scott Disick's recent outing with a supermodel

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by fan

Adele 'casually' gets spotted filming CBS special by fan
Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!

Prince William granted special permission to break THIS royal rule!
Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by stage-crasher

Adam Levine says he was 'really startled' by stage-crasher

Emma Watson turns a cinematographer after Halyna Hutchins tragic death

Emma Watson turns a cinematographer after Halyna Hutchins tragic death
Sheryl Crow shares details about her motherhood journey

Sheryl Crow shares details about her motherhood journey

Latest

view all