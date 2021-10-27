 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
WATCH: Punjab MPA enters provincial assembly wearing garland made of vegetables

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

  • Masih says he will continue to travel to the assembly on a bicycle to protest the current rise in inflation.
  • MPAs walk out of assembly after chanting pro-Hamza Shahbaz and anti-government slogans.
  • Hamza Shahbaz says the country can no longer tolerate the "lies of Imran Niazi”.

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Tariq Masih on Wednesday registered his protest against the rising inflation in the country by wearing a garland made of potatoes and other vegetables around his neck as he rode to the Punjab Assembly on a bicycle to attend the session, Geo News reported.

Masih said he will continue to travel to the assembly on a bicycle to protest the current rise in inflation.

The session of protests continued both inside and outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday as the opposition MPAs brought placards to the assembly meeting and soon walked out of the assembly after chanting pro-Hamza Shahbaz and anti-government slogans.

The female MPAs beat empty clay pots as they shouted slogans to record their protest.

Hamza, while addressing the protestors, said that the country can no longer tolerate the "lies of Imran Niazi”, adding that the nation will show them their reality.

Meanwhile, Punjab Prisons Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan and PML-N MPA Uzma Zahid Bukhari engaged in an argument regarding the price of their outfits.

Chohan claimed that he was wearing an outfit worth Rs2,000, while Uzma said she was wearing an outfit worth Rs4,500.

