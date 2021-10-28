 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore court issues bailable arrest warrant for Shahbaz Gill

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. — PID
Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. — PID

A local court in Lahore on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a defamation case.

The hearing took place at a local court in Lahore where the judge was hearing a lawsuit filed by a private company against Gill. 

The company has accused Gill of "falsely accusing" the firm in a TV programme.

Lahore Additional Sessions Judge Hasnain Azhar Shah heard the petition and issued a warrant against Gill for not appearing before the judge.

The judge has ordered the PM's aide to appear in person before the court on November 1.

More From Pakistan:

TLP asks interior minister to reveal details of negotiations to public

TLP asks interior minister to reveal details of negotiations to public
Moeed Yusuf underscores need for reality-based positive narrative of Pakistan

Moeed Yusuf underscores need for reality-based positive narrative of Pakistan
Pak vs WI: Three members of Pakistan women’s cricket squad test COVID-19 positive

Pak vs WI: Three members of Pakistan women’s cricket squad test COVID-19 positive
SC issues detailed verdict in Nasla Tower case

SC issues detailed verdict in Nasla Tower case
Protest of banned outfit enters seventh day; Punjab Rangers deployed to maintain law and order

Protest of banned outfit enters seventh day; Punjab Rangers deployed to maintain law and order
Fazlur Rehman says considering boycott of local govt elections in KP

Fazlur Rehman says considering boycott of local govt elections in KP
Tough completion expected between Khosa, Bhoon in SCBA polls today

Tough completion expected between Khosa, Bhoon in SCBA polls today
After Jam Kamal resignation, Balochistan Assembly to elect new CM tomorrow

After Jam Kamal resignation, Balochistan Assembly to elect new CM tomorrow
FO condemns reported killing of Pakistani prisoner in IOJK

FO condemns reported killing of Pakistani prisoner in IOJK
Army well-trained to take on challenges confronting Pakistan's security: COAS

Army well-trained to take on challenges confronting Pakistan's security: COAS
'Castrating rape convicts un-Islamic': Council of Islamic Ideology

'Castrating rape convicts un-Islamic': Council of Islamic Ideology
Ministers who signed agreement with proscribed organisation should take responsibility: Vawda

Ministers who signed agreement with proscribed organisation should take responsibility: Vawda

Latest

view all