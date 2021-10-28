'No talks were held in London,' Jahangir Tareen says

— The News/File

MULTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former confidante Jahangir Khan Tareen on Thursday said there were no talks held in London during his stay.

The billionaire businessman and his son Ali Tareen returned to Pakistan on Tuesday after spending ten days in London.

Speaking to the media outside Nishtar Hospital, he said that the permanent solution to the problems of South Punjab is to make it a separate province.

"The power of South Punjab should be handed over to the Saraiki people," he said, adding that South Punjab was left behind because the previous governments did not take care of the people.

"The political scenario is not changing," Tareen said, stressing the need to make south Punjab a separate province.

He told the media that "the next time we get a big mandate, the problem of the province will be solved soon."

"South Punjab should become a province so that the control could be in the hands of the Saraiki community," he said. "We are far behind as the previous governments did not care about us,

He added that now that the voice of the Saraiki province is being raised, people and governments have started thinking.

"There will come a time when we will have votes in the assembly to form a Saraiki province.

"All parties should work together to form a Saraiki province," he reiterated.