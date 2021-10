Matric students appearing in the exam. File photo

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK) will announce the result of the Secondary School Certificate SSC Part II (Matric) - Science group (Regular) for the year 2021, today (Friday).

According to a notification issued in this regard a day ago, students can view their results on the website of the BSEK (www.besk.edu).



Once the results are announced, they will be available on Geo.tv as well.