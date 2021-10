Logo of Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK)

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK) will announce the results of matric examination 2021 for the Science Group today at 4pm, it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

How to check the results:

Students can check the results by visiting the official website of the board.

Alternatively, students can also check their results via SMS by sending their roll numbers to 8583, the notification said.